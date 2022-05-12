VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.21 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $13.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.41 billion to $15.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. VMware’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMW. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.40. 37,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,718. VMware has a twelve month low of $96.58 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.83.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

