Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 155 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 155 ($1.91) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 145 ($1.79) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.85) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 171.21 ($2.11).

LON VOD opened at GBX 119.02 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £33.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -237.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 125.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 121.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.30 ($1.75).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

