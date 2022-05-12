Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.55. 1,617,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,708,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $186.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.58.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.38.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,016 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

