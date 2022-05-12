Warburg Research Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €28.40 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €28.40 ($29.89) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.26) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.16) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €24.00 ($25.26) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock opened at €19.12 ($20.13) on Monday. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €18.55 ($19.53) and a 52 week high of €29.37 ($30.92). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

