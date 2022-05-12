Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Announces Earnings Results

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.21. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

WMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000. Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 521,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after acquiring an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after acquiring an additional 60,966 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,780,000. 22.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

