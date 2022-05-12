Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stake Raised by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 722,146 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for 0.8% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $822,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

NYSE WCN traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $122.79. 1,025,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,621. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.75 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.00.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Waste Connections Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.