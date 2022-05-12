Waves (WAVES) 24-Hour Volume Tops $560.37 Million

Waves (WAVES) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. Waves has a market capitalization of $712.81 million and approximately $560.37 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $6.59 or 0.00022887 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Waves has traded down 51.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00012726 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000556 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 108,246,400 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official website is waves.tech . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

Buying and Selling Waves

