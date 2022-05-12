WAX Market Capitalization Achieves $188.76 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, WAX has traded 53.4% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $188.76 million and approximately $38.36 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0951 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00025519 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,868,736,196 coins and its circulating supply is 1,984,463,916 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

