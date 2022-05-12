WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 160,920 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of WD-40 worth $18,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,860,000 after buying an additional 87,012 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,886,000 after buying an additional 55,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,422,000 after buying an additional 54,302 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 36,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WDFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

WD-40 stock traded up $6.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.59. 1,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,662. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of -0.15. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $170.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.98.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. WD-40’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

