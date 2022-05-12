WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 819 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,941 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.65. 142,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.52 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.