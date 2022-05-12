WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 195,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,955 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $140,487,000 after buying an additional 567,833 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $4,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.76. 241,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,019,337. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.06 and its 200 day moving average is $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

