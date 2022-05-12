WealthShield Partners LLC Buys Shares of 14,484 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,940,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,179,937,000 after purchasing an additional 982,470 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,598,000 after buying an additional 3,124,811 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,731,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,809,000 after acquiring an additional 331,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,808,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

In other news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,045,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $160.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

