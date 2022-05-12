WealthShield Partners LLC Has $775,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.24.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $7.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.62. 453,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,955,917. The stock has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.74. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.11 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.