WealthShield Partners LLC Has $933,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $956.97.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $18.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $715.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,734,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $942.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $985.47. The stock has a market cap of $741.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.77, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

