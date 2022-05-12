WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 395 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after buying an additional 678,097 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 185.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,166,000 after acquiring an additional 370,592 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 954.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,232,000 after acquiring an additional 323,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $91,613,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.95.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EL stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.01. The company had a trading volume of 77,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,597. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.20 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.79 and a 200 day moving average of $309.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

