WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 5,305 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period.

BATS PAVE traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $24.51. 1,284,692 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

