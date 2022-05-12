Wedbush Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $538.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $630.00 to $538.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $660.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $840.00 to $500.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $941.05.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP opened at $318.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $572.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $990.47. Shopify has a twelve month low of $315.25 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shares of Shopify are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.