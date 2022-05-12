Wedbush Lowers Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Neutral

Wedbush downgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.46) EPS.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Europe cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.33.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.05. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average of $70.86.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 29.34% and a negative net margin of 326.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,446 shares of company stock worth $4,445,577. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

