WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.65

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.65 and last traded at C$3.71, with a volume of 573967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.99.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Haywood Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Monday, April 25th. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.77. The company has a market cap of C$807.87 million and a PE ratio of -17.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.97.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

