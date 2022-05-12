Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WDOFF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.75 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

WDOFF traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $9.61. 147,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,329. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.