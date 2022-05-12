Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,799 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $24,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

WAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.30. The company had a trading volume of 35,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $100.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.05.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

