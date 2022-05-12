Westport Fuel Systems Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Cormark also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $6.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,978,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 1,830,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,654,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 793,555 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 21.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,524,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 451,858 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,506,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 328,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 339.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,181,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

