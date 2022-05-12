WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on WHF. Hovde Group lowered WhiteHorse Finance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 97.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth $158,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 308,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 67,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

