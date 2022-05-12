Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

WSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE:WSR traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,186. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $561.74 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,687.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whitestone REIT (WSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.