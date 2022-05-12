WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 4,144 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 230.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 1.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nordson by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $207.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $197.20 and a 12 month high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

