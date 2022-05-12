WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 20,070 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 224.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,070 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 115.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,781,000 after purchasing an additional 501,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,286,000 after purchasing an additional 495,099 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,199,000 after purchasing an additional 488,136 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at about $13,221,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 156.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 124,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 76,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $47,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,102 shares in the company, valued at $895,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,509 shares of company stock worth $8,127,622 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

