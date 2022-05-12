WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after purchasing an additional 890,874 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,327,000 after purchasing an additional 543,791 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 436,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after purchasing an additional 292,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,938,000 after purchasing an additional 274,233 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF opened at $119.59 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.49 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.83.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

