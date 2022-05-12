WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $70.02 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.39 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 134.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

