WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.40 Million Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,569,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,895,000 after buying an additional 1,026,890 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Donaldson by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,944,000 after buying an additional 99,447 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Donaldson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,615,000 after buying an additional 18,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 844,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,895,000 after buying an additional 34,987 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

NYSE:DCI opened at $48.49 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCI. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Donaldson Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.