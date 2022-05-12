WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

HTA stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 309.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTA. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

