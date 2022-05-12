WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 628.9% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

