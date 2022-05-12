WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 7,427 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,427 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,099.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 3.17. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -35.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.76.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

