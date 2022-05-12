WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $1.50 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $138.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average is $95.11. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $78.72 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

