Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,300 ($53.01) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($60.41) to GBX 2,800 ($34.52) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas raised Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.75) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wizz Air to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 5,450 ($67.19) to GBX 2,900 ($35.75) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,100 ($75.21) target price on Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,667.31 ($45.21).

Shares of WIZZ opened at GBX 2,993 ($36.90) on Monday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 2,250 ($27.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,478 ($67.54). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,888.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,806.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.61 billion and a PE ratio of -6.03.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

