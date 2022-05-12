WNS (NYSE:WNS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $67.09

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.09 and last traded at $67.47, with a volume of 14970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WNS. Barrington Research decreased their target price on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.20.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

