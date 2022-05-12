Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at CL King

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at CL King from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. CL King’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

WWW stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $42.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.76.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth about $579,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

