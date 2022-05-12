WOWswap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $85,032.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $85,032.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $2.28 or 0.00007968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00577938 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,470.83 or 2.04330544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00030897 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000248 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

