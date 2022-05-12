Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Trading Up 11% Following Strong Earnings

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was up 11% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $28.73 and last traded at $28.23. Approximately 31,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 449,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

XENE has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $662,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047 in the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 47,385 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $3,079,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 100,174 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

