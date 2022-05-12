XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.29.

XPO stock opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.33. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,611,000 after buying an additional 148,521 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,121 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,964,000 after purchasing an additional 88,777 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 17.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

