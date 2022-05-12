Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,339 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Xylem worth $40,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 721,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,582,000 after purchasing an additional 321,549 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,519,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,157,000 after purchasing an additional 254,493 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3,414.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,151,000 after purchasing an additional 205,423 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,012,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 361,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 194,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Xylem stock opened at $80.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

