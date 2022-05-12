Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Trading Down 5%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89. 642,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 19,768,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, CSFB set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,403,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621,093 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,160,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,317,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

