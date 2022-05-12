Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Bought by Portsea Asset Management LLP

Portsea Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Yandex accounts for approximately 7.8% of Portsea Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Portsea Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Yandex were worth $16,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 2,552.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YNDX remained flat at $$18.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41. Yandex has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Yandex had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YNDX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies, focusing on to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Bets and Experiments segments.

