Yellow Road 24-Hour Volume Tops $691.00 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $49,514.62 and approximately $691.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00580493 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,991.16 or 2.10468790 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00030690 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007820 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

