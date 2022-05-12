YETI (NYSE:YETI) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $50.00. The stock traded as low as $42.11 and last traded at $43.68, with a volume of 7776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of YETI by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of YETI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average is $71.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

