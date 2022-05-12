Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,796.58% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,457. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YTEN. Univest Sec assumed coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

