Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also commented on YTEN. Univest Sec initiated coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,516. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 1,796.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

