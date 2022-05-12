Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) to post sales of $33.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $33.60 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $26.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $134.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.10 million to $136.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $142.93 million, with estimates ranging from $139.20 million to $147.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.16. 650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,724. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $498.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

