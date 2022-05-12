Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). BioCardia reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioCardia.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,243.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

BCDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCardia in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in BioCardia in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BioCardia in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 15.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCDA traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.32. 3,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,875. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.40.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

