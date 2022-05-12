Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to Post $1.46 EPS

Analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTXGet Rating) will report $1.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.45. Minerals Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CL King lowered their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of MTX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.07. 632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,009. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average is $69.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.40. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $88.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

