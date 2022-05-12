Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Announce Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) to announce $3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92. The PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings per share of $4.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $14.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $14.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.34 to $18.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.33. The company had a trading volume of 84,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.54 and a 200 day moving average of $197.03. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $159.62 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

